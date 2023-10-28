When the Albany (NY) Great Danes match up with the Maine Black Bears at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Great Danes will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Albany (NY) vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-24.4) 51.4 Albany (NY) 38, Maine 14

Week 9 CAA Predictions

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

In Great Danes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have three wins in six games against the spread this year.

The Black Bears have played six games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

Great Danes vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 22.3 29.6 32.3 25.0 16.2 32.4 Albany (NY) 26.9 19.6 33.3 11.0 23.0 24.8

