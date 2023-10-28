The Maine Black Bears (2-6) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium in a clash of CAA foes.

With 415.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS, Maine has had to rely on its 68th-ranked offense (346.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Albany (NY) is compiling 351.1 total yards per game on offense this season (63rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 319.1 total yards per game (34th-ranked).

Albany (NY) vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Maine Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Maine 351.1 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.8 (39th) 319.1 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (121st) 117.4 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.3 (125th) 233.8 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.5 (16th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger leads Albany (NY) with 1,848 yards on 141-of-254 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Griffin Woodell, has carried the ball 76 times for 406 yards (50.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has totaled 219 yards on 64 carries.

Julian Hicks paces his team with 487 receiving yards on 20 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has caught 24 passes and compiled 406 receiving yards (50.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz's 27 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 233 yards (29.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 2,026 yards passing for Maine, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 312 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

John Gay has carried the ball 41 times for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Joe Gillette's leads his squad with 540 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has hauled in 28 passes while averaging 44.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jamie Lamson has been the target of 38 passes and racked up 27 catches for 267 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

