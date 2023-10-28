Can we expect Alexis Lafreniere scoring a goal when the New York Rangers play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

  • Lafreniere has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 40%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
