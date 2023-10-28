Can we expect Alexis Lafreniere scoring a goal when the New York Rangers play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

Lafreniere has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 40%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

