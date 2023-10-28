Alexis Lafreniere will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks face off on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Lafreniere intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Lafreniere has a goal in four games this year through seven games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In four of seven games this year, Lafreniere has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lafreniere has yet to post an assist through seven games this year.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 4 Points 1 4 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

