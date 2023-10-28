The Army Black Knights (2-5) have a FBS Independent matchup with the UMass Minutemen (1-7). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Army vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Army 33, UMass 22

Army 33, UMass 22 Army has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Black Knights have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

UMass has been an underdog in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Minutemen have not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Black Knights have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Army (-9.5)



Army (-9.5) Army has covered the spread two times in 2023.

In eight games played UMass has recorded three wins against the spread.

This year, the Minutemen have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50)



Over (50) This season, three of Army's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 50 points.

There have been seven UMass games that have ended with a combined score over 50 points this season.

Army averages 21 points per game against UMass' 22.9, totaling 6.1 points under the game's point total of 50.

Splits Tables

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 45 49.6 Implied Total AVG 29.8 24.5 32.5 ATS Record 2-4-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 50.9 50.1 Implied Total AVG 33.1 29.5 36.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-1-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.