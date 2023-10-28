Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Army Black Knights and UMass Minutemen match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Black Knights. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Army vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (-9.5) Over (50) Army 34, UMass 22

Week 9 FBS Independent Predictions

Army Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Black Knights' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Black Knights have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have played six games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 50 points, 1.9 more than the average point total for Army games this season.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 25.6% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

UMass has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year.

Minutemen games have gone over the point total in seven out of eight opportunities (87.5%).

The average total for UMass games this season is 0.5 more points than the point total of 50 for this outing.

Black Knights vs. Minutemen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Army 21.0 26.1 27.0 15.3 16.5 34.3 UMass 22.9 42.4 27.8 42.0 18.0 42.8

