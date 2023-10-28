FBS Independent opponents match up when the Army Black Knights (2-5) and the UMass Minutemen (1-7) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Michie Stadium.

Army has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 25th-worst with 21 points per contest. The defense ranks 76th in the FBS (26.1 points allowed per game). UMass' defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 42.4 points per game, which ranks worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 103rd with 22.9 points per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Army vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Army vs. UMass Key Statistics

Army UMass 319.1 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.5 (70th) 381.7 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.6 (130th) 190.1 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.9 (96th) 129 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.6 (69th) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army so far this season. He has 712 passing yards, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 416 yards (59.4 ypg) on 100 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Kanye Udoh has carried the ball 53 times for 288 yards (41.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has hauled in nine receptions for 266 yards (38 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Noah Short has grabbed 15 passes while averaging 31.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 94 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per contest.

UMass Stats Leaders

Carlos Davis leads UMass with 886 yards on 62-of-101 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 144 carries for 692 yards, or 86.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Gregroy Desrosiers has racked up 123 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 12 passes for 148 yards and two scores.

Anthony Simpson leads his squad with 568 receiving yards on 36 catches with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has caught 22 passes and compiled 286 receiving yards (35.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mark Pope has racked up 281 reciving yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

