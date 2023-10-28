Army vs. UMass: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Army Black Knights (2-5) will play their FBS Independent-rival, the UMass Minutemen (1-7) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 50 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. UMass matchup.
Army vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Army vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-9.5)
|50
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Army (-10)
|50.5
|-410
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Army vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Army has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- UMass has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
