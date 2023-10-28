The Army Black Knights (2-5) will play their FBS Independent-rival, the UMass Minutemen (1-7) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 50 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Army vs. UMass matchup.

Army vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Army vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline UMass Moneyline BetMGM Army (-9.5) 50 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Army (-10) 50.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Army vs. UMass Betting Trends

Army has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

UMass has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.