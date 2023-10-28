Oddsmakers give the Army Black Knights (2-5) the edge when they host the UMass Minutemen (1-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between FBS Independent foes at Michie Stadium. Army is favored by 9.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 50 points.

While Army's defense ranks 76th with 26.1 points allowed per game, the Black Knights have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 25th-worst (21.0 points per game). UMass ranks 91st in total yards per game (360.5), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 446.6 total yards conceded per contest.

Army vs. UMass Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: West Point, New York

Venue: Michie Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Army vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -9.5 -115 -105 50 -110 -110 -375 +290

Army Recent Performance

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Black Knights, who rank -117-worst in total offense (238.0 yards per game) and 10th-worst in total defense (463.7 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

With 8.0 points per game on offense (-123-worst) and 36.0 points per game allowed on defense (-99-worst) over the last three tilts, the Black Knights have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

Over the last three games, Army ranks -126-worst in passing offense (75.0 passing yards per game) and -5-worst in passing defense (223.0 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Black Knights' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 102nd in rushing offense (163.0 rushing yards per game) and -116-worst in rushing defense (240.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Black Knights have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Army has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 FBS Independent Betting Trends

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Three of Army's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Army has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Army has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The Black Knights have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily leads Army with 712 yards (101.7 ypg) on 42-of-77 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 416 rushing yards on 100 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kanye Udoh has piled up 288 yards on 53 carries, scoring one time.

Isaiah Alston's 266 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has collected nine receptions and two touchdowns.

Noah Short has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 31.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds has racked up nine receptions for 94 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per game.

Jimmy Ciarlo has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Army's leading tackler, Leo Lowin, has 35 tackles this year.

Cameron Jones leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

