Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Panarin in that upcoming Rangers-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 18:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Panarin has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Panarin has recorded a point in all seven games he's played this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Panarin has an assist in six of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Panarin has an implied probability of 69.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 10 Points 4 3 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.