In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Braden Schneider to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schneider stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Schneider scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Schneider has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.