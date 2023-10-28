Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks meet on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Chris Kreider vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:58 on the ice per game.

Kreider has netted a goal in a game four times this year in seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Kreider has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Kreider has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

Kreider's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 6 Points 2 5 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

