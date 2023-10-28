Colgate vs. Bucknell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Colgate Raiders and Bucknell Bison match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Raiders. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Colgate vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Colgate (-12.2)
|52.4
|Colgate 32, Bucknell 20
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Colgate Betting Info (2022)
- The Raiders covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of six of Raiders games last season hit the over.
Bucknell Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this year.
- In Bison two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Raiders vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Colgate
|17.4
|34.4
|16.5
|22.0
|17.8
|39.4
|Bucknell
|19.0
|34.1
|21.8
|33.0
|15.3
|35.7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.