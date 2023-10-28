Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Colgate Raiders and Bucknell Bison match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Raiders. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Colgate vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Colgate (-12.2) 52.4 Colgate 32, Bucknell 20

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of six of Raiders games last season hit the over.

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

In Bison two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Raiders vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 17.4 34.4 16.5 22.0 17.8 39.4 Bucknell 19.0 34.1 21.8 33.0 15.3 35.7

