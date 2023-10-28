The Colgate Raiders (3-4) square off against a fellow Patriot League foe when they visit the Bucknell Bison (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium.

Colgate ranks 25th-worst in scoring offense (17.4 points per game) and 18th-worst in scoring defense (34.4 points per game allowed) this year. Bucknell has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 34.1 points given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 19.0 points per contest (100th-ranked).

Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Colgate vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

Colgate Bucknell 278.9 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.7 (99th) 465.9 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.1 (105th) 106.7 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.6 (120th) 172.1 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.1 (50th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Zach Osborne has recorded 577 yards (82.4 ypg) on 57-of-86 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jaedon Henry has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 251 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Chris Gee has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 230 yards (32.9 per game).

Treyvhon Saunders has hauled in 42 catches for 531 yards (75.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Winston Moore has caught 20 passes for 203 yards (29.0 yards per game) this year.

Brady Hutchison has compiled 13 grabs for 137 yards, an average of 19.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker leads Bucknell with 1,223 yards on 103-of-179 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Coleman Bennett, has carried the ball 85 times for 331 yards (47.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 266 receiving yards (38.0 per game) on 26 catches.

Rushawn Baker has collected 206 yards (on 59 carries) with two touchdowns.

Eric Weatherly has racked up 335 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Damian Harris' 15 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

