Ivy League opponents match up when the Yale Bulldogs (3-3) and the Columbia Lions (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Yale Bowl.

Yale is putting up 330.7 yards per game on offense this season (85th in the FCS), and is giving up 371.7 yards per game (81st) on defense. While Columbia's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking ninth-worst with 252.8 total yards per game, its defense ranks 14th-best with just 273.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Yale Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Columbia vs. Yale Key Statistics

Columbia Yale 252.8 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.7 (109th) 273.3 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.7 (33rd) 127.3 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (66th) 125.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.8 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has compiled 499 yards on 41.6% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Joey Giorgi is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 389 yards, or 64.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Malcolm Terry II has piled up 199 yards (on 43 carries).

JJ Jenkins has totaled 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 310 (51.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Bryson Canty has seven receptions (on three targets) for a total of 81 yards (13.5 yards per game) this year.

James Miller's seven receptions (on six targets) have netted him 58 yards (9.7 ypg).

Yale Stats Leaders

Nolan Grooms has thrown for 1,087 yards, completing 63% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 340 yards (56.7 ypg) on 75 carries.

Tre Peterson has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 211 yards (35.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mason Tipton's leads his squad with 409 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Ryan Lindley has put up a 285-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 24 targets.

Chase Nenad's nine catches are good enough for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yale or Columbia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.