Our projection model predicts the Yale Bulldogs will defeat the Columbia Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Yale Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Columbia vs. Yale Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Yale (-6.1) 37.8 Yale 22, Columbia 16

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

The Lions and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Lions vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Yale 28.2 21.5 27.6 21.0 31.0 24.0 Columbia 13.7 12.3 21.0 6.7 6.3 18.0

