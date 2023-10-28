When the Princeton Tigers match up with the Cornell Big Red at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Tigers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Cornell vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Princeton (-1.0) 40.6 Princeton 21, Cornell 20

Week 9 Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Big Red games.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Tigers games did not hit the over once last season.

Big Red vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 23.8 25.3 24.7 23.3 23.0 27.3 Princeton 17.2 14.8 13.3 12.3 25.0 20.0

