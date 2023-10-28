The Cornell Big Red (3-3) face a fellow Ivy League opponent when they visit the Princeton Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Schoellkopf Field.

Cornell is putting up 371.0 yards per game offensively this year (49th in the FCS), and is giving up 335.7 yards per game (49th) on defense. Princeton's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 256.2 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 318.5 total yards per game, which ranks 92nd.

Cornell vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Cornell vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Cornell Princeton 371.0 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (114th) 335.7 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.2 (2nd) 117.0 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.2 (108th) 254.0 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (49th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang leads Cornell with 1,411 yards (235.2 ypg) on 131-of-202 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 269 rushing yards on 75 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Gannon Carothers has racked up 115 yards on 24 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has hauled in 33 catches for 457 yards (76.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Matt Robbert has caught 20 passes while averaging 37.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Doryn Smith has hauled in 20 grabs for 214 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has recored 1,304 passing yards, or 217.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.9% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.5 rushing yards per game.

John Volker has rushed for 302 yards on 60 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Ja'Derris Carr has piled up 189 yards (on 42 attempts) with two touchdowns.

AJ Barber's 419 receiving yards (69.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 19 targets with two touchdowns.

Luke Colella has caught 27 passes and compiled 303 receiving yards (50.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Matthew Mahoney's five targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 99 yards.

