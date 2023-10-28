Donte DiVincenzo could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a 126-120 win over the Hawks (his previous game) DiVincenzo posted 16 points.

In this piece we'll examine DiVincenzo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+118)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the league.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 23 13 7 2 1 0 1 3/3/2023 32 3 7 6 1 0 1 11/21/2022 19 0 1 5 0 0 2

