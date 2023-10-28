When the New York Rangers square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Erik Gustafsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

