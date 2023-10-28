Will Filip Chytil find the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Filip Chytil score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Chytil stats and insights

  • Chytil is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • Chytil has picked up one assist on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

