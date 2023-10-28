Filip Chytil will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks play on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Chytil available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Filip Chytil vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Chytil Season Stats Insights

Chytil has averaged 16:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Through seven games this year, Chytil has yet to score a goal.

Chytil has a point in three of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of seven games this year, Chytil has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Chytil has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Chytil having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Chytil Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+13) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 6 Points 1 0 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

