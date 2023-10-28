Fordham vs. Holy Cross Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Holy Cross Crusaders play the Fordham Rams at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection model predicts the Crusaders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Fordham vs. Holy Cross Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Holy Cross (-11.6)
|60.1
|Holy Cross 36, Fordham 24
Fordham Betting Info (2023)
- The Rams have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Rams have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.
Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)
- The Crusaders are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Crusaders have gone over in all of their four games with a set total.
Rams vs. Crusaders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Fordham
|33.0
|22.4
|42.7
|17.0
|25.8
|26.5
|Holy Cross
|40.6
|26.4
|41.3
|21.7
|44.0
|27.3
