The Fordham Rams (5-2) hit the road for a Patriot League battle against the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jack Coffey Field.

Offensively, Fordham has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FCS by totaling 420.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 73rd (363.9 yards allowed per game). Holy Cross' defense ranks 85th in the FCS with 380.1 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks third-best by posting 482.9 total yards per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fordham vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Fordham vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics

Fordham Holy Cross 420.4 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.9 (6th) 363.9 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.1 (76th) 160.9 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.0 (3rd) 259.6 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.9 (58th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has 1,785 pass yards for Fordham, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 68 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Julius Loughride has racked up 725 yards on 132 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 141 yards (20.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jamell James has carried the ball 17 times for 133 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

M.J. Wright has hauled in 37 catches for 490 yards (70.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Garrett Cody has reeled in 33 passes while averaging 67.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Mekai Felton's 32 receptions have turned into 357 yards and five touchdowns.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has been a dual threat for Holy Cross this season. He has 1,444 passing yards (206.3 per game) while completing 61.9% of his passes. He's tossed 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 896 yards (128.0 ypg) on 119 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has taken 97 carries and totaled 682 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker has hauled in 680 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Justin Shorter has 25 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 315 yards (45.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Quinton Gregory's seven targets have resulted in seven catches for 98 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fordham or Holy Cross gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.