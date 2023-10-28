Immanuel Quickley plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 126-120 win over the Hawks (his previous action) Quickley put up 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Let's break down Quickley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per game last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Pelicans allowed 24.9 assists per contest last year (eighth in the league).

On defense, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 30 24 5 2 6 0 1 2/25/2023 27 13 7 2 2 2 1

