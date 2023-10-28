Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-120 win over the Hawks (his most recent game) Brunson put up 31 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Over 2.5 (-164) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, the Pelicans were fifth in the league in that category.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Brunson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 32 20 2 5 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.