Should you wager on Jimmy Vesey to find the back of the net when the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

Vesey is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

