The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-120 win over the Hawks (his last action) Hart put up four points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hart's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Over 7.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans conceded 41.8 rebounds per game last season, fifth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per contest last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 33 8 6 2 0 0 0 2/25/2023 26 15 5 2 1 2 0 11/10/2022 38 17 7 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.