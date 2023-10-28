Julius Randle and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Randle put up 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 126-120 win against the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Randle's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-143)

Over 7.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-102)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last season, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

The Pelicans conceded 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the league).

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 33 28 7 5 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.