Knicks vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 28
The New York Knicks (1-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-3.5)
|225.5
|-150
|+125
Knicks vs Pelicans Additional Info
Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans put up 114.4 points per game (15th in the league) last season while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +155 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 230.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrendered a combined 225.6 points per game last year, 0.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- New Orleans went 40-42-0 ATS last season.
- New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.
Knicks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+1800
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
