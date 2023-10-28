The New York Knicks (1-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-3.5) 225.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Knicks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans put up 114.4 points per game (15th in the league) last season while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +155 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 230.4 points per game last season, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrendered a combined 225.6 points per game last year, 0.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

New Orleans went 40-42-0 ATS last season.

New York went 46-36-0 ATS last season.

Knicks and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.