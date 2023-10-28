On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) take on the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Information

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10.0 boards.

Jalen Brunson recorded 24.0 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett recorded 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo recorded 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum put up 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last year.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He sank 54.7% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Ingram recorded 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Herbert Jones collected 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, Zion Williamson collected 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the floor.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Knicks 114.4 Points Avg. 116.0 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.0% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.4% Three Point % 35.4%

