The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) take the court against the New York Knicks (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 225.5.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 225.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 46 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Knicks games last year (225.5) is 3.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Knicks compiled a 46-36-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, New York was the underdog 39 times and won 19, or 48.7%, of those games.

The Knicks entered 21 games last season as an underdog by +125 or more and were 9-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by New York, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

Against the spread last year, the Knicks had better results away (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).

Looking at the over/under, New York's games finished over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last season, and 20 of 41 on the road (48.8%).

The Knicks' 116 points per game were only 3.5 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans allowed.

When scoring more than 112.5 points, New York went 28-20 versus the spread and 31-17 overall.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Pelicans 116 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 28-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-11 31-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 32-9 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-15 36-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-14

