Marist vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the game between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tommies to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Marist vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|St. Thomas (MN) (-11.7)
|47.4
|St. Thomas (MN) 30, Marist 18
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Marist Betting Info (2022)
- The Red Foxes won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Red Foxes games went over the point total five out of 11 times last year.
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of four of Tommies games last season hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Foxes vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|St. Thomas (MN)
|22.5
|25.6
|29.3
|21.3
|18.4
|28.2
|Marist
|21.0
|27.7
|28.3
|29.7
|15.5
|26.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.