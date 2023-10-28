In the game between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tommies to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Marist vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-11.7) 47.4 St. Thomas (MN) 30, Marist 18

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Red Foxes games went over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Tommies games last season hit the over.

Red Foxes vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 22.5 25.6 29.3 21.3 18.4 28.2 Marist 21.0 27.7 28.3 29.7 15.5 26.3

