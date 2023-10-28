The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (5-3) face a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Marist Red Foxes (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.

St. Thomas (MN) is averaging 22.5 points per game on offense (78th in the FCS), and ranks 55th defensively with 25.6 points allowed per game. Marist is posting 21 points per contest on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.7 points per contest (69th-ranked) on defense.

Marist vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Marist vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Marist St. Thomas (MN) 285.9 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.8 (74th) 360.6 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.1 (50th) 115.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.6 (29th) 170.4 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.1 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 1,086 yards (155.1 per game) while completing 50.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Amin Woods is his team's leading rusher with 132 carries for 563 yards, or 80.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Tristan Shannon has run for 173 yards across 39 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Matt Stianche has hauled in 497 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Will Downes has caught 19 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (29.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Ciolino's 10 receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 116 yards (16.6 ypg).

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has 591 yards passing for St. Thomas (MN), completing 58.4% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Shawn Shipman has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 623 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Hope Adebayo has racked up 492 yards on 83 attempts, scoring six times.

Andrew McElroy's team-high 332 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught 17 passes for 169 yards (21.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Colin Chase has been the target of nine passes and hauled in 14 catches for 119 yards, an average of 14.9 yards per contest.

