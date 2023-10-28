In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Mika Zibanejad to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

Zibanejad is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Zibanejad has picked up two assists on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

