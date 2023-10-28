Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Zibanejad in that upcoming Rangers-Canucks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus this season, in 18:40 per game on the ice, is +3.

Zibanejad has yet to score a goal through seven games this season.

Zibanejad has a point in three of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of seven games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Zibanejad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Zibanejad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +13 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 5 Points 4 0 Goals 3 5 Assists 1

