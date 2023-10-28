Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Robinson put up seven points, 13 rebounds, four steals and four blocks in a 126-120 win versus the Hawks.

In this article, we break down Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per game last season, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 28 11 13 0 0 1 0

