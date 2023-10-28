On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Nick Bonino going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Bonino has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

