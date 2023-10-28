The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) square off against the New York Knicks (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Knicks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Knicks 101

Knicks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)

Pelicans (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-19.8)

Pelicans (-19.8) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.0

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Knicks posted 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league) last year. They surrendered 113.1 points per contest on defense (12th-ranked).

New York ranked second-best in the NBA by averaging 46.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked seventh in the league (42 allowed per contest).

The Knicks didn't put up many dimes last season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.

Although New York forced 12 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranked third-best in the league by committing only 12 turnovers per game.

With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA. They had a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 19th in the league.

