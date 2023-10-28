Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) square off against the New York Knicks (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.
Knicks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Knicks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Knicks 101
Knicks vs Pelicans Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-19.8)
- Pick OU:
Under (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 222.0
Knicks Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Knicks posted 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league) last year. They surrendered 113.1 points per contest on defense (12th-ranked).
- New York ranked second-best in the NBA by averaging 46.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked seventh in the league (42 allowed per contest).
- The Knicks didn't put up many dimes last season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.
- Although New York forced 12 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), it ranked third-best in the league by committing only 12 turnovers per game.
- With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA. They had a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 19th in the league.
