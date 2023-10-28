Quentin Grimes plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Grimes, in his most recent game (October 27 win against the Hawks), posted six points.

In this piece we'll break down Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans gave up 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 33 14 2 2 4 0 1 2/25/2023 22 9 1 1 3 0 0

