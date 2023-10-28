Going into a game against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2), the New York Rangers (5-2) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Rogers Arena.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Lindgren D Questionable Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 21 total goals (three per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

They have the league's sixth-best goal differential at +8.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks' 28 goals on the season (four per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Vancouver's total of 15 goals conceded (just 2.1 per game) is fourth-best in the league.

With a goal differential of +13, they lead the league.

