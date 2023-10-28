The New York Rangers will play at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, October 28, with the Rangers having taken three straight, and the Canucks also on a three-game winning streak.

Tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 as the Rangers try to take down the Canucks.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rangers vs Canucks Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 13 total goals (only 1.9 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 21 total goals (three per game) rank 17th in the league.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 7 3 7 10 2 1 0% Adam Fox 7 2 6 8 1 3 - Chris Kreider 7 5 1 6 3 2 33.3% Filip Chytil 7 0 6 6 2 3 44.7% Mika Zibanejad 7 0 5 5 5 4 52%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 15 total goals (only 2.1 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Canucks' 28 goals on the season (four per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Canucks Key Players