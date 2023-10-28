The New York Rangers (5-2) have -150 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a game against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2), who have +125 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2.

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Canucks Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers vs Canucks Additional Info

Rangers vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver has played four games this season with more than 6 goals.

In the seven times this season the Rangers have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-2 in those games.

The Canucks have been made the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, New York has compiled a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Vancouver has been an underdog on the moneyline with +125 odds or longer three times this season and won each of those games.

Rangers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Alexis Lafreniere 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) - Adam Fox 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-154) - Vincent Trocheck 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+135)

