Something has to give when the New York Rangers (5-2, on a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2, also winners of three in a row). The contest on Saturday, October 28 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+140)

Canucks (+140) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Rangers vs Canucks Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

New York has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers registered only one goal, they lost.

New York has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals five times, and are 4-1-0 in those games (to record eight points).

In the five games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3 Goals Scored 4 4th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 2.14 4th 22nd 29.1 Shots 27.4 29th 1st 24.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 5th 30.43% Power Play % 28.57% 6th 14th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

