When the New York Rangers meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Adam Fox and J.T. Miller will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, collecting 10 points in seven games.

Through seven games, Fox has scored two goals and picked up six assists.

Filip Chytil's total of six points is via zero goals and six assists.

In three games, Jonathan Quick's record is 2-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.41 goals against average) and has made 56 saves.

Canucks Players to Watch

Elias Pettersson is a top offensive contributor for his team with 10 points (1.7 per game), as he has recorded two goals and eight assists in six games (playing 19:52 per game).

With eight total points (1.3 per game), including two goals and six assists through six games, Miller is pivotal for Vancouver's offense.

This season, Brock Boeser has six goals and two assists for New York.

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 2-0-0 this season, compiling 75 saves and allowing six goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .926 save percentage (15th in the league).

Rangers vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3.00 Goals Scored 3.83 6th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 2.50 7th 22nd 29.1 Shots 26.2 29th 1st 24.7 Shots Allowed 33.0 26th 6th 30.43% Power Play % 35.29% 3rd 14th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 78.26% 16th

