Two streaking clubs square off when the New York Rangers (5-2) visit the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2. Both teams have won three straight.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-165) Canucks (+140) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have put together a 5-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (33.3% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rangers a 62.3% chance to win.

New York and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).

Rangers vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Canucks Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 21 (17th) Goals 28 (8th) 13 (2nd) Goals Allowed 15 (4th) 7 (7th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 4 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers' three average goals per game add up to 21 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing just 13 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +8.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.