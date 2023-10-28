Rangers vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Two streaking clubs square off when the New York Rangers (5-2) visit the Vancouver Canucks (5-2) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2. Both teams have won three straight.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rangers vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-165)
|Canucks (+140)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have put together a 5-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (33.3% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rangers a 62.3% chance to win.
- New York and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).
Rangers vs Canucks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Canucks Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|21 (17th)
|Goals
|28 (8th)
|13 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|15 (4th)
|7 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|4 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (15th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers' three average goals per game add up to 21 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best squads in league play, allowing just 13 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +8.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.