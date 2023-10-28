Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Canucks on October 28, 2023
Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Elias Pettersson and others are listed when the New York Rangers visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rangers vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
Adam Fox Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.
Fox Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)
Chris Kreider has scored five goals and added one assist through seven games for New York.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Pettersson's two goals and 10 assists in seven games for Vancouver add up to 12 total points on the season.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
J.T. Miller has amassed 11 points this season, with three goals and eight assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
