Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Elias Pettersson and others are listed when the New York Rangers visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rangers vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 10 points. He has three goals and seven assists this season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 2 0 2 5 vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 4

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Flames Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 0 1 1 0

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider has scored five goals and added one assist through seven games for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 at Flames Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Oct. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 16 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Pettersson's two goals and 10 assists in seven games for Vancouver add up to 12 total points on the season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

J.T. Miller has amassed 11 points this season, with three goals and eight assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

