RJ Barrett's New York Knicks take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Barrett, in his most recent time out, had 26 points and six assists in a 126-120 win over the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Barrett's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

The Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds on average last season, fifth in the league.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.9.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 36 28 7 6 0 1 0 2/25/2023 29 25 4 7 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.