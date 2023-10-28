According to our computer model, the Villanova Wildcats will beat the Stony Brook Seawolves when the two teams come together at Villanova Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Stony Brook vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Villanova (-40.9) 48.3 Villanova 45, Stony Brook 4

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

In the Seawolves' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Villanova Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

The Wildcats and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Seawolves vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Villanova 28.1 18.7 32.7 9.3 24.8 25.8 Stony Brook 14.6 35.7 13.3 32.0 16.3 40.7

