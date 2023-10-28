The Villanova Wildcats (5-2) face a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Villanova Stadium.

Villanova ranks 29th in total offense this year (406.1 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 406.1 yards allowed per game. Stony Brook has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 16th-worst in points per game (14.6) this season and 11th-worst in points surrendered per game (35.7).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on FloSports.

Stony Brook vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Villanova, Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Stony Brook vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Stony Brook Villanova 321.1 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (35th) 447.6 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.7 (17th) 96.4 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (10th) 224.7 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (83rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has 1,523 passing yards, or 217.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.1% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Ross Tallarico has run for 210 yards on 34 carries so far this year.

Shakhi Carson has racked up 171 yards on 42 carries.

Anthony Johnson has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 537 (76.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has two touchdowns.

Jayden Cook has recorded 298 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Jayce Freeman has racked up 267 reciving yards (38.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has 1,262 pass yards for Villanova, completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 210 rushing yards (30 ypg) on 60 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has 403 rushing yards on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

Jalen Jackson has collected 396 yards on 62 attempts, scoring three times.

Jaylan Sanchez's 425 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 16 catches and three touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 411 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaaron Hayek's 12 receptions have yielded 124 yards.

